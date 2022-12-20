From Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., antisemitism is once again on the rise, being echoed by celebrities with wide audiences such as Kanye West and Kyrie Irving. To Jewish people who remember the Holocaust — or those, like myself, who survived it — this shameless bigotry is nothing new. Although the Holocaust ended more than 75 years ago, these instances point to how hatred toward Jewish people is perpetuated to this day, along with Holocaust denial.

In a certain sense, I can understand the impulse to want to distance oneself from atrocities like the Holocaust that expose an evil side to humanity. In a few instances, I have been confronted by people who are skeptical or in denial that the Holocaust even happened. Though it is difficult to confront those who outright deny my experience, these interactions only underscore the importance of my work.

David Lenga, 95, is an Auschwitz survivor. He lives in Woodland Hills, California.

