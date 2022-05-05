Skies were beautiful over Homedale, Idaho as the Baker Bulldogs rolled in for their May 4 match against the Trojans.
Homedale was ready for Baker, pitching a no error game and batting 13 hits before the 10 run rule ended the game at the bottom of the 5th, concluding Baker 3 to Homedale 13.
The first inning seemed to promise a different game. Baker took two players hit by pitch, hit three at the bat, at one point Jaxon Logsdon, Hudson Spike and Cody Skidgel were loaded on bases and poised for runs. A ground-out to first left them high and dry.
The bottom of the first brought hope they’d keep a lid on the Trojans, batters connecting hits but outed almost as fast as they came. Scores held at zero for the first inning, but by the bottom second Homedale knocked their first double, then another, and left Baker coughing in the dust.
Errors added up against Baker this game, while only two of them led to direct scores, the slip ups gave Homedale opportunities to stack on bases and they did not relent.
Baker players worked hard, pitcher Spike doled out 17 first strike pitches, but only claimed 2 actual strikeouts at the close of game.
Connor Chastain, Spike, Logsdon made two hits each, Skidgel and Cole Hester made one, showing they were able to connect to Homedale’s pitching 8 times, but Trojan basework left almost no breathing room for our runners.
The top of the third proved the best and only inning Baker managed runs, while Homedale was still holding at 5 Bulldogs pushed Chastain, Spike and Logsdon around the circuit with the graces of line drives to the outfield.
For the remaining innings Homedale managed 8 more runs up to the clinch. A humbling game, but definitive practice for today’s twinbill in Ontario against the Tigers on May 5.
Baker’s last twin with the Tigers leaned majorly to Bulldog favor, 14-0 and 11-1 on April 15, with any luck they’ll stage a repeat. BHS currently stands with a 10-6 win ratio.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.