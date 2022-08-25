OPED-NICHOLAS-GOLDBERG-COLUMN-GET

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, walks to his office after being subpoenaed by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., May 12, 2022. 

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images-TNS

Kevin McCarthy came to Oregon to campaign for congressional candidates whose election he hopes will secure Republicans a majority in the U.S. House and make him its next speaker.

The party's current House leader from California also used his visit Wednesday not only to promote Republicans seeking the open 4th, 5th and 6th district seats, but to bash Democrats and the city of Portland. He accused Democrats of seeking to defund police — though he did not specify any congressional action on their part — and took his cue from an Aug. 22 Wall Street Journal story describing Portland's difficulties in dealing with a rising homicide rate. (A Portland police unit focused on preventing gun violence was disbanded, but has been reconstituted in a different form.)

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.