This holiday season, working families across America are struggling through the worst bout of inflation in decades. A typical household has lost more than $7,000 in purchasing power since January 2021 due to prices rising faster than incomes.

The primary cause of this inflation has been dramatic increases in federal spending — financed through excessive borrowing and unprecedented money printing. Washington’s spending spree has added more than $50,000 in debt for every household in the country since the pandemic began in March 2020.

David Ditch is a policy analyst in The Heritage Foundation’s Hermann Center for the Federal Budget.

