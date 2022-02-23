Curriculum Guides What is Taught in Schools
Sex education, literature, grammar, algebra, phonics, evolution, climate change, art, history, civil rights – each of these parts of school curriculum, and many others, have, at times, brought controversy to American classrooms.
The current debate over critical race theory (CRT) is only the most recent in a long line of topics that have resulted in angry letters, vocal outbursts in school board meetings, protests and, in some cases, threats to school officials.
What is curriculum and how is it established and implemented in our schools?
Greg Mitchell, Baker School District 5J director of federal programs and curriculum, describes curriculum as a set of “content standards” or “instructional outcomes.” The Oregon Department of Education, which sets those standards defines them as “...what students should know and be able to do within content areas at specific stages in their education.”
There are hundreds of content standards adopted for Oregon schools. Here are two examples of standards adopted for sixth grade language arts:
• Analyze what the text says explicitly as well as inferentially; cite textual evidence to support the analysis.
• Demonstrate command of the conventions of standard English capitalization, punctuation, and spelling when writing.
Where do the standards come from?
The Oregon State Board of Education adopts standards for various subject areas. School districts then adopt their curriculum in compliance with the state standards. Although the local Board of Education must adopt the curriculum, there is usually very little change at the district level because of the large number of standards already required by the state.
For math and English language arts, Oregon and most other states use the Common Core State Standards (CCSS) in order to promote consistency throughout most of the country’s school districts. They were developed through a process involving educators and leaders from over 40 states with a goal of better preparing students for careers and college, and to compete with high performing schools in other countries.
Other content areas are developed mostly at the state level by teams of educators with background in the relevant subject areas. The state legislature has also established some requirements through state statute.
This leads us to a pair of the opposing forces pulling at curriculum: universal standards versus local control. While local control has the appeal of reflecting local values and culture, the trend in education has been in the other direction through most of our nation’s history.
The standards encourage consistency so that a child who moves from Baker to Salem, for example, is more likely to get a similar education. If every school taught its own curriculum, students who move might face excessive repetition of some content while missing out entirely on other elements.
In more recent years, accountability became a driving force. The public wanted schools, and teachers, to be accountable for covering the standards, especially as state and federal money was being used to improve results. A core curriculum, along with increased testing, was established as a tool for making schools accountable for children’s progress. With standard assessments, school funding could also be more easily tied to performance. Oregon also began issuing report cards for schools (based on assessments) so the public could, theoretically, see which schools achieve better results.
Mitchell sees more local control in the selection of “power standards” for emphasis in local schools. In addition to this process, groups called Professional Learning Communities focus on teaching and ongoing (formative) assessment methods in District 5J schools. The selection of textbooks and other instructional materials also allows local involvement by teachers and the public, although materials are first evaluated at the state level for their alignment with the state standards.
When asked about the biggest challenges in the curriculum arena today, Mitchell focused on politics and communication. He said that “conversation about education is a good thing,” but the conversations are becoming “less tactful.”
In today’s polarized political climate, there isn’t a willingness to “communicate with positive intentions,” he explained. This is especially true in social media, he added, because, “People can say whatever they want.”
As a principal he saw “a huge uproar” over health curriculum, and in his new position he’s fielded emotional calls about critical race theory, which he says is not being taught here. He’s concerned because he believes, “Kids need to be engaged in their education and see other points of view.”
