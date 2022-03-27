Alex is six years old. He has a medical condition involving a hormone deficiency which affects his growth, his vision, and his hearing. His mom, Rachele Mclean, has spent nearly a year trying to get a hearing aid for him but, between his medical providers and insurance providers, she was getting nowhere.
“The insurance was a mess,” she said.
Last fall Rachele enrolled Alex in the Early Intervention program at Baker Early Learning Center (BELC), located in the former North Baker Elementary School. BELC Director Angela Lattin introduced her to Kathie Pointer, and within a few days Alex had a new hearing aid.
Rachele described the moment when the hearing aid was first turned on as “a magical experience.” Both Alex and his mom had tears in their eyes as Alex exclaimed, “I can smell!” (The doctor explained that this type of confusion is common in children who are experiencing sensory and language challenges.)
Soon Alex was showing improvement in his pronunciation of words. Now he has an appointment for a CT scan to determine if his hearing can be corrected surgically.
For many of us, health care situations are taxing, if not absolutely overwhelming. That was the case for Rachele, whose son has about 20 doctors, four just for his hearing. Fortunately, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center has a community health worker (CHW), Kathie Pointer, whose job is to help patients of all ages overcome barriers to their health care needs. And fortunately, part of her job includes serving children at BELC and other schools in Baker School District 5J.
More good luck — although Pointer works for Saint Alphonsus Health Care Systems, the hearing assistance came through the Elks Hearing and Balance Center, which partners with St. Luke’s Hospital, not Saint Alphonsus. But the competition between the two health care systems didn’t interfere with Pointer’s mission. In fact, St. Luke’s Eastern Oregon Medical Associates (EOMA) in Baker City has its own CHW, Raven Davis. Pointer said the two often work cooperatively because many patients are connected to both systems.
The role of a CHW
I recently interviewed Pointer, who splits her time between her offices at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center and at BELC. Lattin, the director at BELC and of auxiliary programs for District 5J, joined us for the interview. They shared information about Pointer’s role in serving patients throughout the community.
The primary role of a community health worker is to help people access the care they need to improve their health. This might include finding a provider matching the patient’s physical or mental health needs and, at times, coordinating appointments. The CHW can also help patients acquire medical equipment, such as a hearing aid.
Rebecca Lemmons, regional director of Community Health and Well-Being for Saint Alphonsus, explained that the help can go beyond medical services to factors such as transportation, food, housing and early learning opportunities which are vital to good health.
Within the school system, Lattin said Pointer can “take something off their plate” for parents who are overwhelmed. She added that Pointer is also a great resource for school administrators and staff because she is a problem solver who knows where to find the right resources to fit a wide variety of needs.
Partnerships
To serve children and their families, Saint Alphonsus provides CHW services one or two days a week in an office at BELC, but Pointer can also be reached at the hospital on other days. (Note: During the COVID-19 pandemic much of her work has actually been done from her home.) Lattin said the CHW program has served the school district well, pointing out that students in every 5J school have received some type of service.
In addition to School District 5J, other partners include New Directions Northwest, Community Connection, Intermountain ESD, Head Start and the new YMCA day care, as well as private providers of physical and mental health services.
Confidentiality, Trust and Relationships
In talking about her job, Pointer emphasizes relationships and seeing the whole person, not just specific medical needs. She grew up in Baker City and has worked for Saint Alphonsus for 25 years. This gives her a “deep understanding” of the community, Lemmons explained. “We are incredibly proud to have her passion and leadership,” she added. Pointer is certified as a CHW through the State of Oregon and has met all of the training requirements through Trinity Health and Saint Alphonsus.
This brings us to an important element in the partnerships — confidentiality. The CHW’s are careful to not disclose personally identifiable information to others without approval of their clients/patients. Lattin pointed out that confidentiality is a key element in building the trust relationships needed for the CHW to be successful.
Oversight and Funding
Lemmons explained that CHW services are free to all members of the community, not just students. Saint Alphonsus operates the program through its Community Health and Well-Being Department. That department provides supervision, training and support for CHW’s across Idaho and parts of Oregon. Lemmons helps Pointer with establishing and maintaining community partnerships and conducting Community Health Needs Assessments to determine how best to provide resources to support local residents.
While Pointer can be reached through the hospital or BELC, she recommends calling the SAHS Community Resource Helpline at 541-524-7790.
