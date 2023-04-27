This might be a statement of the obvious, but it’s clear that wolves are over-managed in Washington state in particular and across the West in general.
From the time the first loads of Canadian wolves were delivered to Idaho and Yellowstone National Park in the mid-1990s, wildlife biologists have tried to manage them as though they were fragile little butterflies.
They may have been endangered under the law back then, but they were no butterflies.
Cloaked in the federal Endangered Species Act, the wolves were treated as though they didn’t have a chance of surviving unless every one was coddled and protected.
Twenty-seven years later, the population of wolves has skyrocketed. In Idaho, which started with 35 wolves, the number ranges as high as 1,500.
In Washington and Oregon, wolves continue to thrive. Nearly 400 roam across those states.
It is important to remember that not one wolf was ever reintroduced in Washington or Oregon. They showed up on their own from Canada and Idaho and have continued to disperse all the way to the Cascade Range. About 20 of them have even showed up in California.
Judging from the history of wolves in the Pacific Northwest, the apex predators can take care of themselves. They reproduce rapidly and follow their noses to food. Once they find food, they are efficient hunters. They can take down a cow 10 times larger than an adult wolf.
Their rapid spread across the Northwest is despite several poaching incidents and the “lethal removal” of wolves that continuously attacked cattle, sheep, dogs and anything else that got in their way.
It makes no sense to worry about wolves. In fact, the wildlife biologists who have been tasked with managing wolves actually spend much of their time managing people.
They have cajoled ranchers into trying nonlethal means of keeping wolves away from livestock. Sometimes fladry and special lights work; sometimes they don’t. Sometimes wolves leave livestock alone; sometimes they don’t.
Many of the problems exist not in the rural areas but in the cities. Proponents of wolves, mainly from urban areas, have run to court regularly to tell the biologists how to do their jobs.
This meant judges — who may know a lot about the law but precious little about wildlife — have chimed in with their theories on what to do.
Despite all of the unneeded attention, wolves have continued to thrive.
This makes us wonder: Is it time to leave the wolves alone? An extraordinary animal like a wolf will continue to thrive in spite of all the shouting from the sidelines, not because of it.
From the first day, wildlife biologists should have been managing the wolves in consultation with the people who live and work in wolf country.
Problem wolves should have been removed immediately, not after an artificial time limit was reached. Wolves don’t have watches or calendars.
Had that been the case, the wolves and the people who live near them would have been better off.
That’s 20/20 hindsight, but we all should learn from experience.
Unsigned editorials are the opinion of the Baker City Herald.
