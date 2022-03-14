Language is always evolving, especially during times of technological advancements, social change or major historical events ... a pandemic, for instance. Language changes result from new experiences and insights, but also from our natural creativity. You may not have noticed this process over the past two years, but as you’ll see, it has been significant.
The first step is to recognize the great increase in the use of some words that were already part of our vocabulary. Words like virus, vaccine, ventilator, face mask, quarantine and isolation were common before 2019, but their frequency in both spoken and written communication has exploded. (The growing use of profanity might also be a result of the pandemic!) Other words that were common have taken on new meanings in context of the pandemic, reflecting our creativity in the use of language. Both jab and poke, for example, have become synonymous with vaccination in some situations.
My first awareness of the changes began with a news anchor introducing a word most people hadn’t heard before that, she said, would become all too familiar in the months ahead. She was right. That word was coronavirus. This was actually not a new word to epidemiologists, who have studied this group of viruses for years. To make the distinction, this new version was called the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2.
The disease caused by the virus became known as COVID-19. Then-President Donald Trump frequently referred to it as the Chinese flu or the Kung-flu, reflecting his animosity toward China, the country where the disease first broke out. There is historical precedent to this approach going back at least to the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, but most people have chosen to use the politically neutral name COVID-19.
Since the beginning of this pandemic, new words have formed in a variety of ways. (Note: some of the words below may have originated prior to the pandemic, but they are examples of the word-building processes being discussed.) Some are compounds formed by joining two words, such as coronavirus and superspreader.
In English many compounds are written as two separate words even though they function as one with a single definition. That explains terms like essential workers, community spread, COVID protocol, case counts, distance learning, virtual classroom, Zoom meetings, mask mandates and COVID fatigue. And some compounds are hyphenated: herd-immunity, long-COVID, and work-from-home. A few compounds contain two or more approaches such as breakthrough cases.
Some terms are formed by shortening words: COVID-19 was derived from coronavirus disease 2019. Vaccine became vax; personal protective equipment became PPE. Other terms were lengthened by adding prefixes or suffixes: social distancing, long haulers, anti-mask and anti-vaxxers.
Another creative approach in language is the repurposing of old words by changing the context or meaning: Delta and Omicron both originated from letters of the Greek alphabet. Omicron means “little o,” not “end times” as some social media postings have claimed.
Social media has had an impact on changing how words are used. For example, hydroxichloroquine has been promoted as a treatment or prevention medication for COVID-19. It is, however, used to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus but has not been approved for use in treating or preventing COVID-19. Ivermectin is a medicine that has been used in both animals and humans to treat various parasites. It has also not been approved for COVID-19.
Three other terms used in discussions of disease outbreaks are important as COVID-19 cases are declining across this country: an epidemic is when a disease has spread across many people in a community; pandemic refers to a situation in which a disease has spread across a large region, such as multiple continents; and endemic refers to a condition that is found among certain people or in certain areas.
As experts in the medical community predict that we may soon move from the pandemic to the endemic stage of coronavirus, most seem to stress that this disease will continue indefinitely on a smaller and less lethal scale. Just as the virus itself will likely be here for a very long time, so, too, will some of the changes it has brought to our language and way of life.
