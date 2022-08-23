US-NEWS-HOW-SHOULD-IDAHO-USE-14-1-ID.jpg

Gov. Brad Little delivers the annual State of the State address to the Idaho Legislature and the citizens of Idaho on Jan. 10, 2022, at the Statehouse in Boise.

 Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman, FIle

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday, Aug. 23 called a special session of the Legislature starting next week aimed at using part of the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus for a record $500 million income tax rebate this year to help residents cope with increased food and gas prices due to inflation.

The Republican governor also proposed a tax cut of more than $150 million annually by creating a corporate and individual flat tax rate of 5.8% starting next year. The corporate tax rate is currenlty 6%, the same rate for the state's highest income bracket. Under the bill, the first $2,500 of income for individuals and $5,000 for people filing jointly would be exempt from taxes.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.