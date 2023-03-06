On March 2, the Idaho House State Affairs Committee recommended passage of a bill that claims to ban sexually explicit public performances, a bill that was drafted to try to end public drag shows often associated with gay pride festivals.

As is becoming increasingly predictable for bills authored by the Idaho Family Policy Council, a Christian nationalist organization that argues the country should be run by Old Testament law, the bill is drafted so that it bans a wide swath of activity that has nothing to do with the announced intention of banning explicit performances in public.

