Fast forward to this fall. Americans are thinking about Halloween costumes or how their kids are faring in the new school year, but one more pressing and widespread concern occupies the nation’s minds: the collapsing global economy, which has been spinning out with no signs of slowing, leading to heavy job losses and disappearing savings and investments. Countries worldwide have been hit with economic disaster and are reconsidering the dollar as a reserve currency.

The culprit isn’t another virus or some natural disaster, and in fact the whole thing could have been avoided with a few lines of legislation guided through by a leader with backbone. Instead, the mess now lays at the feet of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the band of extremists he prostrated to in his quest for the gavel. Faced with the loss of his power, McCarthy has stopped the House from raising the debt ceiling and allowed the U.S. to default on its debts.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.