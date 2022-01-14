The Oregon State Hospital serves adults who face some of the most difficult psychiatric challenges and need hospital care. The state of Oregon has not succeeded in finding enough people to provide the necessary high quality of care and protect staff and patients.
The state hospital serves people who might be an imminent danger to themselves or others because of mental illness. It serves people guilty except for insanity. And it also serves people who are not able to participate in a trial because of mental illness.
For years, the hospital has not been fully staffed. It takes a special kind of person to work day after day with patients with such high levels of need. The pandemic made that worse. It got so bad that twice recently 30 members of the National Guard were deployed to the hospital to assist.
The Oregon Health Authority requested $33.5 million to establish 319 full-time equivalent positions and make some changes in training to help. OHA also wants to adopt a 36-hour schedule for the nurses there. The Legislative Fiscal Office, which does policy analysis for the Legislature, is not sure those are the right solutions. It wants legislators to look at the problem more closely.
As the Legislative Fiscal Office argues, the state hospital has long had problems filling its existing positions. Would adding more positions really help? And switching to a 36-hour work week, may need other changes in Oregon law. Pay and benefits are an issue. Morale is an issue. The size of the labor pool for the type of worker near Salem and Junction City is an issue. The Legislative Fiscal Office is concerned that the proposal “could potentially be underestimating the incentives required to achieve the necessary staffing levels in a highly secured psychiatric hospital like OSH.”
This isn’t a problem that legislators will be able to solve in the 2022 session. But they do need to work on it and continue to work on it with hearings throughout the year — or years.
Unsigned editorials are the opinion of the Baker City Herald. Columns, letters and cartoons on this page express the opinions of the authors and not necessarily that of the Baker City Herald.
