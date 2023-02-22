The expo’s first day will focus on agriculture’s more technical aspects, with classes on weed and pest management, seed treatments and animal nutrition. Among its highlights are “Poultry Nutrition: From First Day to First Egg,” led by Purina Animal Nutrition’s Matt McElligott for expo sponsor and vendor NW Farm Supply.
“We’ll also have a booth set up that will have some Purina displays,” said Delia Michael, NW Farm Supply sales associate. “We might tell people about our different feed programs throughout the store and talk about different things that we carry.”
Another sponsor, Circle C Equipment, will display its equipment outside the center, with a smaller booth inside, where attendees can learn more about the agriculture equipment supplier.
“Part of our crew will be outside talking to people,” said Mel Homer, Circle C Equipment marketing specialist. “Also making sure the kids aren’t climbing all over stuff. We manufacture and sell equipment worldwide. We’re sponsoring this to help kick the expo off so they can keep doing it.”
The second day, Bonilla said, will be more family-friendly, with activities that include a petting zoo, dancing horse performances, hay wagon rides and live jazz and pop covers from the Hermiston-based Brass Fire Band.
“The first day is for businesses and producers,” he said, “and the second day is also a way to get involved with the families and kids, and to also work in some way with this upcoming generation.”
EOTEC Operations Manager Brian Rust described planning the expo, with its variety of learning experiences, as fun.
“I come from an ag background, so this was something I looked forward to doing when I started working at EOTEC,” he said. “There’ll be a lot of classes that will fit for a lot of local farmers, whether it’s dryland or irrigated, hay guys and wheat. There’s a little bit of something for everyone on the class side of things.”
