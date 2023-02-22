63f4d96a8d276.image.jpg

Circle C Equipment, located at 333 Feedville Road in Hermiston, will be taking part in the inaugural Farm City Ag & Home Expo, set Feb. 24-25 at the Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center. 

 Beau Glynn/Hermiston Herald

HERMISTON — Booths from 25 different companies will line the Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center when its doors open Friday, Feb. 24 for the inaugural Farm City Ag & Home Expo.

Presented by the EOTEC, Hermiston Herald, Oregon State University Extension Service and the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, the two-day event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.