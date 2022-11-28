PORTLAND — Even at full strength, the Oregon Ducks would lean heavily on Will Richardson and Quincy Guerrier. Down to six scholarship players, the veterans are shouldering the load of nearly every facet of the program on and off the court.
In crunch time, Guerrier and Richardson were there to close out a much needed 74-67 win over Villanova in the 7th place game of the Phil Knight Invitational at the Chiles Center Sunday afternoon, Nov. 27.
Guerrier finished with 21 points and eight rebounds and started a 10-0 closing run with a game-tying three, while Richardson added five of his 19 points in the final 1:40 to ensure Oregon (3-4) didn’t leave the weekend winless. Richardson also had eight assists.
“Will and Quincy just showed how important leadership is and experience,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “Those two guys were really good today. Friday it was Will and Quincy didn’t help him out much, but today Quincy really got a couple of shots down, got his head up and started flying around and got eight rebounds. Those two guys got all the other guys going.
“Will’s done a tremendous job in these last two games because if he wouldn’t have led us and wouldn’t have kept talking to the guys I’m not sure we’d have showed up. I think that’s all Will.”
The Ducks’ roster is depleted, so much so that even on a day when they had guard Tyrone Williams back in the lineup, centers N’Faly Dante (concussion protocol) and Nate Bittle (left foot) were out.
It forced Altman to start walk-on Gabe Reichle (three points, six rebounds) and manage the game within the game, stealing brief opportunities to rest Richardson, Guerrier, Kel’el Ware (13 points, seven rebounds) and Rivaldo Soares (10 points, eight rebounds) ahead of media timeouts. Altman joked that the Ducks didn’t know what to do during the 46 first-half seconds Richardson was off the floor.
“Will was telling everybody to lock in and know the scouting report,” Altman said. “Now he’ll know how I feel where a couple of guys don’t listen to him. He was trying to get guys to focus in on the film focus in on what they were doing and telling guys you’re going to have to play hard.”
Oregon built a 30-21 lead that Villanova cut to 35-31 at halftime. Caleb Daniels had 16 points and five assists for the Wildcats (2-5) and shot 6 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 8 from three-point range.
The Ducks got the lead back to 58-48 with 8:50 left, but the Wildcats went on a 19-6 run, capped by a go-ahead three from Brendan Hausen (15 points) to make it 67-64 with 2:27 remaining.
Guerrier tied it with a three from the right wing, then Richardson scored five consecutive points, making a free throw, converting a drive to the basket and finishing a fadeaway jumper.
“I want guys to take ownership,” Altman said. “We’ve had good teams when it was their team. I just clap my hands and give them a little direction, but it’s their team.When we’ve had guys take over, whether it’s Eugene (Omoruyi), or Payton (Pritchard) or Dillon (Brooks), we’ve had some decent teams but they’ve got to be invested and they’ve got to hold each other accountable and get after each other and give each other confidence. ... I’m amazed at how (Richardson) got the guys to play”
