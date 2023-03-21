6418852338348.image.jpg

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, center, and Sen. Jeff Merkley, right, get a tour by Oregon Department of Forestry Southern Oregon Area Director Dave Larson, during a visit to the ODF Southwest Oregon District Headquarters on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Central Point.

 Denise Baratta/Contributed Photo

During a visit to Central Point on Sunday, March 19, Deb Haaland, U.S. Secretary of the Interior, announced $21 million was on its way to Oregon to help reduce the risk of wildfires.

Haaland spoke at a media event in the Oregon Department of Forestry’s crew house at the department’s command center.

