In approving more than $50 billion to move away from energy sources that spew carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, the nation’s largest state just took a significant step forward in the battle to curb climate change. Good for California’s Democrat-dominated government — and double good that in doing so, legislators included nuclear power in the zero-emissions energy mix, keeping the state’s last nuclear plant alive rather than moving ahead with plans to mothball it by 2025.

They made the wise move after scientists at Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that delaying the retirement of Diablo Canyon’s reactors beyond their planned retirement would save California billions, reduce the chances of brownouts and lower carbon emissions.

