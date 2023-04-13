RENO, Nev. — Another judge has adopted a U.S. appellate court's stricter interpretation of a century-and-a-half-old mining law in a new ruling that blocks a metals mine in Nevada. The ruling could have ramifications for a huge lithium mine near the Nevada-Oregon line and other future mines on public lands across the West.

U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks in Reno vacated the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's approval of Eureka Moly's planned molybdenum mine about 250 miles east of Reno in a case that dates to 2013 and made two trips to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

