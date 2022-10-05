SPORTS-HOW-MUCH-COULD-AARON-JUDGES-27-DA.jpg

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run on Oct. 4, 2022. Judge broke the American League single season record.

 Eli­as Valverde II-TNS

ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Judge took a smooth, mighty swing, then broke into a big smile as he trotted around the bases. Heading home, his teammates backed away, letting him touch the plate alone.

At last, the New York Yankees slugger had the American League home run record all to himself.

