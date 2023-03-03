US-NEWS-CELLPHONE-DATA-LED-TO-BODIES-1-NY.jpg

Chad Daybell, 51, and Lori Vallow, 46, of Eastern Idaho reportedly had unusual doomsday beliefs that isolated them from their relatives. The pair are charged with murder.

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (AP) — A married couple accused in a bizarre doomsday-focused triple murder case will be tried separately, an Idaho judge ruled Thursday, March 2.

Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce determined that Lori Vallow Daybell would stand trial as planned on April 3, but Chad Daybell's trial would take place at a later date, EastIdahoNews.com reported.

