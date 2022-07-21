The Senate on July 19 confirmed U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs for seat on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, generally considered the most important court in the nation other than the Supreme Court. Childs, and the circumstances of her nomination and confirmation, provide a good tour of how out of whack the judicial nomination process has become.

Childs was one of the final candidates to be considered by President Joe Biden for the Supreme Court vacancy that eventually went to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Childs had strong support from House Majority Whip (and famous Biden endorser) James Clyburn, as well as from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Both are from South Carolina, where Childs went to high school and law school, and where her district court seat was located.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.