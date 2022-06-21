CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Brooks Koepka, one of the first players to denounce a rival league for only 48 players, is the latest PGA Tour player to sign on with Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, The Associated Press has learned.
A person briefed on Koepka's decision told the AP he still would be able to compete on the PGA Tour until he hits a shot on the LIV Golf circuit. The person spoke on condition of anonymity without authorization to speak on behalf of the tour.
The Daily Telegraph in the UK first reported Koepka's decision.
It was another step — and a big name with his four major championships — that added to the roster of the LIV Golf series that invariably will lead to no space for some of the lesser-known players in the inaugural event outside London two weeks ago.
Koepka remained in the field for the Travelers Championship, though he was not at a player meeting Tuesday morning, June 21 at the TPC River Highlands. The next LIV Golf event starts June 30 outside Portland, Oregon.
Koepka was the second player, behind Rory McIlroy, to speak out against a rival league in March 2020 when he told the AP, “I have a hard time believing golf should be about just 48 players.”
“Money isn't going to change my life,” Koepka said at the time.
The proposed rival league was different from LIV Golf, presented as the “Premier Golf League” though still relying on Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Greg Norman and LIV Golf took the idea of 48-man fields, no cuts with a team component.
LIV Golf has not announced Koepka's signing amid speculation that a few others were soon to join. One was Abraham Ancer of Mexico, the No. 20 in the world who won a World Golf Championship last year in a playoff, along with the Australian Open in 2018.
Ancer said his decision was not taken lightly and that joining LIV would allow him to give back to the game by helping it grow in Mexico. “I never could have imagined being in this position today,” he said on Twitter.
The development came as the PGA Tour held a player meeting at the Travelers Championship, during which Commissioner Jay Monahan spoke of the tour's position and plans to reshape the season and its tournaments.
According to two players in the meeting, the PGA Tour plans to return to a calendar season that would start in January and the FedEx Cup playoffs would be eligible for only for the top 70 players. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting was for players.
Currently, the top 125 make the postseason, with the top 70 advancing to the second playoff event and the top 30 to the Tour Championship. The new plan is for the top 70 at the start, then top 50 and top 30.
The fall would be used for players beyond 70th to secure cards for the following year, although research showed most inside the top 100 would be safe. The tour was still looking at three fall events for limited fields, part of eight tournaments during the year that would offer $20 million in prize money.
