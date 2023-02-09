Tina Kotek

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is seeking an investigation into top leaders at the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.

 Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images

Gov. Tina Kotek is seeking the ouster and investigation of top leaders of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission due to what she says in letter to commissioners is a pattern of abuse of power for personal gain.

OLCC is the regulatory agency for sale of alcohol and marijuana. It recorded $839 million in liquor sales from its 284 state-licensed stores, which have a near-monopoly on the sale of distilled spirits in Oregon. Agency revenues returned to the state, counties and cities were $316 million last year.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.