Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson, perhaps surprisingly, agreed during an online forum about much of what Oregon's next governor should do to help business, housing, transportation and the image of its largest city.
But Democrat Kotek and nonaffiliated candidate Johnson predictably disagreed on how state government should deal with them.
Republican Christine Drazan was absent from the forum sponsored Monday, Oct. 10 by the Westside Economic Alliance — a coalition of business and community leaders and government officials, primarily in Washington County — and five partners. They were Clackamas County Business Alliance, Columbia Corridor Association, Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Portland, Oregon Smart Growth and Working Waterfront Coalition of Portland.
WEA executive director Elizabeth Mazzara Myers said Drazan, a former House Republican leader from Canby, had confirmed she would take part. But then Drazan's campaign told WEA on Sunday, Oct. 9 she was bowing out because of a "scheduling conflict."
Drazan and Kotek have run close in several recent public opinion surveys. Johnson, who seeks to be only the second Oregon governor not affiliated with either major party, trails them but still has a greater share of support than any similarly situated candidate since 1990.
Each candidate had two minutes to respond to questions submitted by the groups about business, workforce, housing and transportation. There were two rounds of questions; others not asked during the hourlong forum were submitted to the campaigns.
The exchanges between Kotek, a former Oregon House speaker from Portland, and Johnson, a former Democratic lawmaker from Scappoose, carried echoes of the four-decade-old re-election campaign waged by Republican Gov. Vic Atiyeh, who proclaimed Oregon as "open for business," in contrast to two-term Republican predecessor Tom McCall, who sought to protect Oregon's environment.
Their agreements — and disagreements — were evident in their responses to how the state should promote more housing construction and industrial land.
They agreed that Portland's image needs rehabilitation — though Kotek took a swing at Johnson's prior description of it as the "city of roaches" — and also agreed that a new bridge across the Columbia River and the widening of Interstate 5 at Portland's Rose Quarter should be priority transportation projects.
Housing a priority
A study by the Portland firm ECONorthwest, and frequently mentioned by the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis, estimates that Oregon came up 111,000 housing units short of what was needed to accommodate population growth during the past decade. The study says about half are needed for families who earn less than $73,000, the area's median income — half above and half below that figure.
The office, which is part of state government, estimated that Oregon would have to build about 36,000 units annually over the next decade to close the gap, far short of the current rate of 20,000 to 25,000.
Johnson said 580,000 units are needed by 2040.
Johnson said one cause of the shortage is the "straitjacket" of Oregon's land use laws, which protect farm and forest land and confine most development within urban growth boundaries.
"I want to get the politicians and the outdated rules and regulations out of the way, so that we can increase the supply of housing," Johnson said. The restriction of urban growth boundaries "is cheating us of the opportunity to build more affordable housing, as well as expand our businesses."
She also said local governments have to act faster on permits.
Kotek agreed that housing must be a priority: "It is the No. 1 barrier to economic growth in our state."
She advanced legislation in 2019 to allow more housing within cities, although some cities have resisted rezoning single-family lots for duplexes, triplexes or four-plexes. A 2021 law followed up on that requirement.
Kotek focused on what the state can do to prod cities and other local governments, which issue the permits, provide services and charge systems development fees to help pay for them. "In Portland, you need six agencies to get the permits you need to build. It's far too long. Time is money. You've got to bring down the barriers that are keeping things from being built in the metro area," she said.
Portland's image
Johnson said her business has played host to visitors from Asia and Europe who were impressed by Portland International Airport. But she said they also told her: "Too bad you don't have a world-class city to go with it."
"We have got to rehabilitate Portland by getting it safer and cleaner and get people off the streets, hopefully into recovery and stable housing," she said.
Kotek threw back Johnson's description of Portland as a "city of roaches" in a story published June 28 by The New York Times. Johnson has since said she regrets making the comment. (According to one national listing, Portland isn't in the top 20 with that problem.)
"You are never going to hear me call Portland the 'city of roaches.' You are never going to hear me chastise our state or our city to a national publication," Kotek said.
She did agree with Johnson about what needs to be done in Portland.
"We have to clean up Portland," she said. "It is incredibly important for the entire state for Portland to be looking better, functioning better and feeling safer. If our major city does not feel like a place people want to be, no one is going to come here and visit or do business here."
Agreement on big projects
Both agreed with the construction of a new Interstate 5 bridge across the Columbia River — the current Interstate Bridge spans connecting Portland and Vancouver, Washington, date to 1917 and 1958 — and the widening of I-5 at the Rose Quarter interchange with I-84.
"The I-5 corridor is part of a national transportation system," Johnson said. "Those two big projects need attention, and need it now."
Oregon seeks initial federal grants of $750 million for the bridge, which awaits a supplemental environmental impact statement required for major projects, and $100 million for the Rose Quarter reconnection with streets in the Albina neighborhood that was divided by I-5 in the 1960s. The estimated price tags are up to $5 billion for the bridge and more than $1 billion for the Rose Quarter project — and it's unclear where the money will come from.
"We've had a decade of dithering worrying about that bridge," Johnson said. "I would insist that the bridge get built. I don't think tolling is an option for a national piece of our transportation infrastructure."
In 2013, Johnson and Kotek voted for Oregon's proposed state share of the bridge, but the Republican-controlled Washington Senate balked, and Oregon shelved the project. It was revived in 2017 after Democrats gained control in Washington.
"If Washington hadn't screwed up, we'd have a new bridge by now," Kotek said.
