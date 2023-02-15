SPORTS-TRAIL-BLAZERS-CLOSE-OUT-LOS-46-PO.jpg

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard with the ball at midcourt with Dennis Schroder of the Lakers defending as the Portland Trail Blazers face the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA game at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. The Blazers beat the Lakers, but lost to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

PORTLAND — Kyle Kuzma returned from an ankle sprain and scored 33 points, making six 3-pointers, to lead the Washington Wizards to a 126-101 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, Feb. 14.

Kristaps Porzingis added 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Wizards, who have won three of their last four games.

