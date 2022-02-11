LA GRANDE — Dozens of parents and La Grande students of varying ages rallied outside of La Grande Middle School on the morning of Friday, Feb. 11, to voice their opposition to mask requirements in school. The demonstration is one of many that have occurred across the state in the wake of Oregon health officials announcing that indoor mask mandates will be lifted by the end of March.
“We don’t like wearing the stupid masks!” one student yelled at the protest.
The outdoor rally along Fourth Street in La Grande came just one day after a number of students at La Grande Middle School refused to wear masks indoors. The protest involved students from Central Elementary and La Grande Middle School, along with many parents.
Lloyd Mills, a parent of two students at Central Elementary, attended the protest in favor of optional mask usage.
“They were forced out,” Mills said of his kids. “They said I had to take them home because I didn’t want them wearing masks. I couldn’t even take my kids to school.”
Many parents stood alongside their children at the protest, holding signs and chanting at oncoming cars. Numerous cars driving by honked in support, while one driver yelled out, “Wear your mask!”
The rally started around 7:30 a.m. and lasted through the start of the school day. Upon school starting, several students rushed into the middle school building while many others remained at the rally. Numerous students refusing to wear masks were turned away.
“They won’t let our kids go to school,” one parent said.
La Grande Superintendent George Mendoza noted that the students at the rally had the option to go into the school with a mask on or go home with their parents at the conclusion of the protest.
According to Mendoza, the La Grande School District is working toward making masks optional before or at the March 31 deadline for lifting mask requirements set by the Oregon Health Authority.
“We support peaceful protests,” Mendoza said.
