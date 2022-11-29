US-NEWS-HAWAII-VOLCANO-ZUM

Mauna Loa eruption as viewed from Waikoloa. The world's largest active volcano erupted in Hawaii erupted at 11:30 p.m. local time Sunday, Nov. 27, for the first time in nearly four decades, the U.S. Geological Survey said. 

 Cover Images/Zuma Press-TNS

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario.

The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn’t immediately endangering towns, but the U.S. Geological Survey warned the roughly 200,000 people on the Big Island that an eruption “can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly.”

