LeBron James celebrates after breaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. 

 Keith Birmingham/Pasadena Star-News-TNS

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James became the NBA's career scoring leader on a step-back jumper late in the third quarter, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record during his 38-point performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, Feb. 7.

James surpassed the mark held since April 1984 by Abdul-Jabbar, who watched the game from a baseline seat near the Lakers' bench. Abdul-Jabbar then joined a clearly emotional James and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on the court after the historic basket.

