Gov. Tina Kotek’s request for millions to avert homelessness and aid housing is moving forward.

A legislative budget subcommittee voted Tuesday, March 7 to advance a pair of bills that contain the money for her request and other related programs that she and lawmakers want to increase housing. Also part of the package is a related policy (House Bill 2001) that would enable the state to prod cities and Metro to plan for more housing production, combined with more help for homeless youths and more notice for evictions based on nonpayment.

