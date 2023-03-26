639bbb9f96a36.image.jpg

The Oregon Legislature is taking up bills that would ban ghost guns, raise the legal age to buy firearms and allow more government agencies to ban weapons on their grounds or buildings.

 Andrew Selsky/Associated Press, File

Gun bills are back on the agenda of the Oregon Legislature this year.

The bills had a public hearing March 22 by the House Judiciary Committee, which plans to deal with them on March 28.

