The 2021 Legislature profoundly changed Oregon’s criminal pre-arraignment release process. Under Senate Bill 48, defendants can no longer get out of jail, before seeing a judge, by simply paying cash bail. Defendants now remain in custody until a judge reviews the case or a local judicial order that considers both the crime charged and the defendant’s past criminal history authorizes release.

Some courts also have Release Assistance Officers (RAOs) who verify information to better inform judges’ release decisions and monitor compliance with release conditions. We believe this new pretrial release system is fairer and more efficient than the old system and significantly improves public safety in our communities. We urge the legislature to continue funding the Oregon Judicial Department’s implementation of this program.

Judge Norm Hill is presiding judge for the Polk County Circuit Court. Judge Matthew Shirtcliff is presiding judge for the Baker County Circuit Court.

