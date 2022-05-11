FEDEX can do it. UPS can do it. Why not the U.S. Postal Service?
We are talking about shipping booze and wine directly to customers.
The answer to the why not question is: There is a federal prohibition in place banning the Postal Service from being able to do it.
Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, a Democrat, introduced legislation to change that. The ban would be over. If a cidery, a brewery or a winery had a license it could ship directly to someone of legal drinking age through the mail.
One important caveat: No pre-teen would be able to check the mailbox and start sipping on the latest from the wine of the month club selection before mom and dad got home. Merkley wanted appropriate protections in place. The bill says the recipient of the delivery “shall be an individual at least 21 years of age, and shall present a valid, Government-issued photo identification at the time of delivery.”
Dr. Reginald Richardson, executive director of the Oregon Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission, sent a letter this month to Merkley urging him to drop his sponsorship of the bill, as reported by Willamette Week. Richardson wants Merkley to think about the downside of improving people’s access to alcohol. Alcoholism can ruin lives and families. Excessive drinking can lead to a host of problems.
The increased revenue from the ban might mean $180 million a year in additional revenue for the Postal Service. Richardson says alcohol harm causes Oregon $4.8 billion a year.
The ban for the Postal Service stretches back to the Prohibition era. If it’s now fair to ship through FEDEX and UPS, it’s fair for the Postal Service.
Unsigned editorials are the opinion of the Baker City Herald. Columns, letters and cartoons on this page express the opinions of the authors and not necessarily that of the Baker City Herald.
