I would like to add to the points made in the rditorial in the Saturday, November 19, 2022, edition of the Baker City Herald. I am a professional soil scientist and wastewater specialist with over 35 years of experience and recently transitioned into semi-retirement. I experienced firsthand the uneven approach taken to address the nitrate contamination issue in portions of Morrow and Umatilla counties. The Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area (LUBGWMA) was formally designated in 1990. The sources of contamination were identified and quantified. Irrigated agriculture, alone, accounts for an estimated 69.4% of the contamination. Food processor land application has been getting all the media attention and renewed scrutiny from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) but only accounts for an estimated 4.6% of the contamination. Septic systems are also a relatively minor source at 3.9%. The DEQ has taken a heavy-handed approach to the sources they regulate (septic systems with design flows over 2,500 gallons per day and food processors). However, over 90% of the contamination comes from sources under the purview of the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA).

Even though the LUBGWMA was designated in 1990, the first action plan was not finalized until 1997. The language in the plan was “soft” with terms like “encourage” and “increase awareness” in the section about irrigated agriculture. Similar terms were used in the septic system recommendations. The DEQ-regulated sources are required to prepare and submit annual reports. Most of the ODA sources are not subject to the same rigors.

