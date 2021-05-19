Be respectful of private property along Pine Creek
The many benefits of living up Pine Creek as we do include ready access to the upper road and the very scenic Pine Creek Reservoir. My partner and I have enjoyed multiple hikes and ATV rides up this scenic drainage for sunny, warm picnics beside the reservoir and photo opportunities, which are abundant, including close-ups of our beloved goats.
Dave McCarty and his partner, Joelleen, are our neighbors (in country terms) and we have found them to be friendly and accommodating. We met both of them at different times while hiking the road through their property.
Dave’s recent purchase of the 1,500-acre parcel above us on the hill has been a godsend. He is currently logging and thinning the thick forest growth that has accumulated over the last several decades. That overgrowth has been a major concern of wildfire. Listening to his helicopter logging on the job every day is music to my ears.
His property borders Baker City’s watershed area and reducing fire fuels in this area is a boon to all of us. Any time we can reduce forest fire threats is a step in the right direction. Living in an overlay area, the threat of wildfire is forefront on our minds (and that of our insurers).
Using the Pine Creek Reservoir Road has been a privilege that too many people have taken for granted and come to view as a right. There has always been a huge sign at the beginning of the property notifying the public that the next 2 1/2 miles are private property and please stay on the road. However, as with most good things, a few bad apples have spoiled the whole box requiring the current owner to take steps to ensure the safety of his own property. Admit it. You would do the same.
In a two-week period late last fall, it was reported to me that no less than three half-dead campfires (half-dead meaning still warm and smoldering) were found abandoned on this parcel of land with no one in attendance along with the discovery of an illegal elk trap (archery season). That’s when Dave installed the gate and I for one am damned glad he did!
Late last fall — keep in mind what our weather is like at this time. A stiff wind could have whipped up any of these abandoned fires and turned them into a raging inferno!
Remember Paradise, California? Don’t think it can’t happen here. The Elkhorn forests are way overdue for a major burn. Ask the Forest Service about that. A good downslope wind from such fires can carry embers deep into the ripe, dry wheat fields of the valley as well and then we’re all in trouble.
Some of you are up in arms over the closure of this access and whether or not there is deeded public access through (not “to”) this property is still being debated.
This property is not mine and it is not yours. It belongs solely to Dave McCarty. He has stated that he will allow hikers to go through (not while he’s logging though — get real!). All you have to do is call. He’s posted his phone number on the gate. A little respect is in order here.
The defiance exhibited by some of you is worthy of a good old-fashioned trip to the woodshed! This is NOT your property! Ask permission and use a little common sense. No owner of a logging show is going to allow the public to go through the middle of their work area. It is extremely dangerous and liability is a huge concern along with theft and you know some idiot will go up there and help themselves to whatever is not nailed down.
Wait until the logging is over and call the owner. If we show a little respect, it may work out for all of us. As for the rest of you crybabies, get over it! It is not public land and public access is yet to be determined. Obey the law.
Cindy Birko
Baker City
Greater Idaho website addresses issues in op-ed
I’d like to answer some questions raised by an op-ed opposing the relocation of the Oregon/Idaho border.
Oregon state assets such as snowplows, prisons, land, buildings, and pension funds were paid for by all the people of Oregon, including East Oregonians. We paid for some of it, and so it’s certain that any deal negotiated between Oregon and Idaho will allow rural Oregonians to take their share of the assets with them when the border is relocated. We propose that any legislation to move the border give 21% of state assets and liabilities to Idaho, since 21% of the population of Oregon would become citizens of Idaho. This applies to the state debt as well.
We recommend that the legislation to relocate the border should grandfather in the professional licenses, driver’s licenses, and local election results. If the law is clear, no court battles will be necessary. Idaho doesn’t require professional licenses for as many professions anyway.
All of these questions and more are answered in our FAQ and our proposal at greateridaho.org
Mike McCarter
President, Citizens for Greater Idaho
La Pine
Phillips Lake prescribed burns leave an ugly mess
What a beautiful site the Forest Service has once again created by their wonderful prescribed burns. If you haven’t you should take a drive up to Phillips Lake and take a look.
Burned through campground, so everyone will have the beautiful site of seeing black ash under every tree and kids and pets alike will be able to take advantage of walking and rolling around in this beautiful mess once again created by our wonderful forest circus at work. Great job!
Brian Erwin
Baker City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.