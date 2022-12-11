PORTLAND — Damian Lillard had 36 points and eight assists, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-118 on Saturday night, Dec. 10.

Portland overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half to beat Minnesota in the opener of a two-game set. They met again Monday night.

