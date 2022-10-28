PORTLAND — Damian Lillard has a minor right calf strain and will be reevaluated in one to two weeks, the Portland Trail Blazers said Thursday, Oct. 27.

Lillard left the Blazers’ game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. The team announced that the six-time All-Star had an MRI on Thursday that revealed a grade one, or minor, strain.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.