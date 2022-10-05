Damian Lillard shot well, set up teammates and at times made it all look easy as he recorded 21 points, six assists and five rebounds during the Portland Trail Blazers’ 118-101 loss to the Utah Jazz in a preseason matchup at the Moda Center
Lillard also committed five turnovers and racked up four personal fouls in 24 minutes Tuesday night, Oct. 4, but the preseason is no time for nitpicking.
What mattered most for the Blazers was that Lillard made 6 of 10 shots, including 3 of 6 three-pointers, to resemble the superstar Blazers fans know and love. It’s clear that he has overcome last season’s injury-plagued disappointment.
Despite Lillard’s efforts, the Blazers (0-2) remained winless in the preseason, in part because they committed 17 turnovers and allowing Utah to shoot 48.1% from the field, including 45.5% from three-point range. Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 19 points.
SMALL FORWARD COMPETITION
Justise Winslow started at small forward, one night after Josh Hart did so in a loss to the LA Clippers in Seattle. The players, along with Nassir Little, are competing for the starting job.
Winslow finished with eight points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals in just under 19 minutes. Hart played 21 minutes and produced four points and seven rebounds. On Monday, he recorded five points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
Little played 13 minutes Tuesday night and went 1 of 6 from the field, finishing with two points with one assist. On Monday, Little played just under 15 minutes and had six points and two rebounds.
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Little would likely start Sunday, Oct. 9 at Sacramento.
JERAMI GRANT SHINES AGAIN
The Blazers’ new power forward followed his strong debut Monday with another impressive performance against the Jazz. The 6-foot-8 Grant has provided energy at both ends of the court and has been a knockdown outside shooter.
Grant, acquired in an offseason trade with Detroit, went 5 of 10 from the field and connected on 3 of 5 threes to end the game with 14 points and three rebounds.
On Monday, he recorded 14 points, four rebounds and three blocks.
ROTATION
Billups made his first substitutions at the 3:57 mark of the first quarter, inserting four new faces into the game. They were Hart, Little, center Drew Eubanks and guard Keon Johnson. Shaedon Sharpe entered the game for the first time with 7:55 left in the second quarter.
SHAEDON SHARPE UPDATE
The rookie out of Kentucky struggled to get his offense going for the second consecutive night, but made two field goals in the fourth quarter to finish with five points. Sharpe shot 2 of 7 from the field, missing all three of his three-point attempts. He also blocked a shot and committed a turnover.
On Monday, Sharpe went 0 of 4 from the field to finish with two points.
NEXT UP
The Blazers host Maccabi Ra’anana, a professional basketball club based in Israel, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Moda Center.
