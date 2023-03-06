ORLANDO, Fla. — Damian Lillard scored eight of his 41 points from the foul line in the final three minutes Sunday night, March 5 to the lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-119 win over the Orlando Magic.

Jerami Grant added 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Blazers, and broke a tie with a 3-pointer for the game's final field goal with 35 seconds left.

