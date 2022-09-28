SPORTS-5-MUSTS-FOR-TRAIL-BLAZERS-1-PO.jpg

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard jump cuts before a three-pointer as the Portland Trail Blazers open the 2021-22 NBA season against the Sacramento Kings at Moda Center on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian, File

PORTLAND — The Trail Blazers' new starting duo of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons has been years in the making.

Even though Portland had a long-established backcourt with Lillard and CJ McCollum, behind the scenes Lillard helped guide Simons' development. That mentorship became important last year when Lillard was injured, McCollum was traded to New Orleans and Simons was thrust into a starting role.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.