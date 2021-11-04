Want to use up fabric scraps without sewing? Ginger Rembold will teach students how to turn fabric into colorful wall hangings with iron-on adhesive in this workshop on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave. Use the provided patterns or bring your own — and take home a finished product. Cost is $16 members, $24 nonmembers. The supply fee is $5. Children age 8 to 12 may attend with a paid adult. Register online at www.crossroads-arts.org. For information, call 541-523-5369.
Behlen to celebrate 25 years in Baker City
Behlen Mfg. Co. will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the opening of its Baker City factory with an open house and plant tours on Friday, Nov. 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The plant, which assembles troughs, gates and other livestock equipment, is at 4000 23rd St., in the Elkhorn View Industrial Park south of Pocahontas Road.
Benefit dinner, auction set for Anthony Leggett
NORTH POWDER — A dinner and auction has been set for Thursday, Nov. 11 to help with medical expenses for Anthony Leggett and his family as he recovers from a severe case of COVID-19. The fundraiser is set from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the North Powder fire station. Auction items can be dropped off at AmeriTitle in Baker City. Call Wendy at 208-850-3803 or Eris at 541-403-4694 with questions.
Leggett, who is married with five children, contracted COVID-19 in August and, after collapsing at his home on Aug. 22, was taken to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise. He was initially paralyzed from the neck down and was on kidney dialysis. He will soon be transferred to an ICU physical therapy facility in Boise.
Holiday festival and bazaar set Nov. 20 at Halfway
HALFWAY — A holiday festival and bazaar is planned for Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Halfway Lions Club. There will be food, drinks and fun for all, with kids games and activities. For vendor space information, call Liz McCullough at 541-742-7892.
