A free self-defense class for women, “Fight Like A Girl!,” is scheduled for Monday, May 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Baker County YMCA gymnasium, 2010 Church St. in Baker City.
Instructors Betty Peacock and Jennie Steege will teach women basic moves that are easy to remember and to use. Some topics covered are sensitive, and the class is designed for ages 16 and older. Girls ages 14-15 must be accompanied by an adult.
A free seminar, “Eat Healthy, Be Healthy,” is set for Wednesday, May 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Baker County YMCA Fitness Center Studio 1, 3715 Pocahontas Road.
Jeannee Diaz, who has more than 35 years of experienced as a registered dietician, will explain proper eating habits and dispel some myths spread on TV and social media about fad diets. Diaz is working at Saint Alphonsus Medical Centers in Baker City and Ontario, and her passion is diabetes education.
The Baker City Rotary Club is selling raffle tickets through May 16 for the chance to win three prizes.
Grand prize is $4,500 of AAA travel. This never expires and can be used to travel to the destination of your choice. Second prize is a condo for a week in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, plus $1,000 for travel expenses. Third prize is a $500 gift certificate at Best Buy.
The drawing will be held May 21, and winners don’t need to be present to win.
Money raised supports the Rotary Foundation and local projects such as the annual Easter egg hunt, the Baker County Community Literacy Coalition, scholarships for local kids, and providing bike helmets to kids in Baker County.
Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased from Rotarians, as well as at Grocery Outlet and Safeway in Baker City, or by calling Ken Krohn at 541-519-5952.
A Bible class with the theme “The Key of David” is planned for Saturday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at the Baker County Library, 2400 Resort St. Gary Robinson and Blaine McKnight will be teaching the class.
Firewood cutting permits, free this year, on sale May 1
Beginning May 1, the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest will offer free personal-use firewood permits, with a limit of 10 cords per household, per year. Permits will be available, at no charge, over the counter at local Forest Service offices and through a variety of local vendors. A processing fee of up to $2 per transaction may be charged when obtaining the permits from local businesses.
Haines Fire Protection District board to meet May 9
HAINES — The Haines Fire Protection District’s board of directors will have its monthly meeting Monday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at the main fire station, 816 Cole St. All district residents are welcome to attend.
