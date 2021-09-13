Rally planned Thursday, Sept. 16 in Baker City to address vaccine mandate
An “Eastern Oregon Liberty Rally” supporting health care workers, teachers and other employees subject to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations is set for Thursday, Sept. 16 in Baker City.
Vehicles will gather at 5:45 p.m. at Windmill Lane east of Interstate 84 and travel west on Campbell Street, south on Main Street, west on Broadway Street, north on 10th Street, then east on Campbell Street to Geiser-Pollman Park.
At the Powder River Pavilion in the park, constitutional speaker Scott Stuart will address the audience, as will Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten, who is seeking the Republican nomination in the Oregon gubernatorial race.
Food and beverages will be provided.
Long, heavy load will delay traffic on Highway 86 later this week
Drivers on Highway 86 east of Baker City should expect delays of up to 20 minutes starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, through 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 as a trailer hauls a large electrical transformer.
The trailer is 16 feet wide and 185 feet long, and its load weighs almost 422,000 pounds, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The trailer will travel at between 25 and 50 mph. Motorists should expect pilot cars, flaggers and traffic control crews while the load is on the highway.
To evenly distribute the unusually heavy load, the trailer will be in the center of the highway at times, depending on the road width, according to ODOT.
