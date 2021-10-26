The Eagles Past Presidents’ club is having a Halloween dinner on Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Eagles, 2935 H St. Dinner menu includes mummy meatloaf, bloody green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls and a spookalicious dessert for $8. There will also be a costume contest. Members and their guests are welcome.
Findley, Owens set meeting Nov. 9
Baker County’s two state legislators, Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, will host a community coffee on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, 4005 23rd St. in Baker City.
Everyone is invited to bring questions for the two lawmakers. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Cities get money for streets
Several cities in Northeastern Oregon will receive state money for street and road improvements.
The money is from the Small City Allotment program, part of the Keep Oregon Moving transportation package the Oregon Legislature approved in 2017.
The Small City program is for cities with fewer than 5,000 residents.
Recipients include:
• Halfway, $100,000
• North Powder, $75,000
• Richland, $100,000
• Sumpter, $100,000
• Greenhorn, $85,900
• Elgin, $100,000
• Union, $100,000
