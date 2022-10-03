Baker County Garden Club to meet Oct. 5

The Baker County Garden Club will meet Wednesday, Oct. 5 at April Shorty’s home at 13877 Red Fox Lane, at 10 a.m. Those who want to carpool can meet at 9:30 a.m. at Ace Nursery on Pocahontas Road. Participants will be making pottery pots or bird baths, so please bring rubber gloves, an apron, and plastic to shape pieces or leaves for design. Those attending should bring lunch and a chair.

