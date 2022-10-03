Baker County Garden Club to meet Oct. 5
The Baker County Garden Club will meet Wednesday, Oct. 5 at April Shorty’s home at 13877 Red Fox Lane, at 10 a.m. Those who want to carpool can meet at 9:30 a.m. at Ace Nursery on Pocahontas Road. Participants will be making pottery pots or bird baths, so please bring rubber gloves, an apron, and plastic to shape pieces or leaves for design. Those attending should bring lunch and a chair.
Traffic delays this fall in Hells Canyon
OXBOW — Motorists heading into Hells Canyon east of Baker City should use extra caution and be prepared for delays of up to 30 minutes while road maintenance is being done this fall on roads in the canyon, including the route to Hells Canyon Dam.
Starting Oct. 1, Idaho Power Company contract crews began repairing pavement, working on rock slopes and trimming trees along the road. This work could impact roads from Woodhead Park on Brownlee Reservoir downstream to Hells Canyon Dam. The maintenance work is expected to last until Nov. 24, weather permitting.
Although traffic delays are only expected to last 30 minutes or less, some circumstances could require longer closures. Idaho Power will try to keep the public informed in the event of extended road closures.
Crossroads Oktoberfest fundraiser Oct. 15
Crossroads Carnegie Art Center’s fourth annual Oktoberfest fundraiser is Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Baker Event Center, 2600 East St. There are two options this year: a drive-thru dinner from 4-5 p.m., or an in-person dinner from 5:30-10 p.m. with food, music and dancing.
Tickets, which must be purchased by Oct. 8, are $40 per person online at https://one.bidpal.net/22oktoberfest/welcome. This site is also the place to bid on silent auction items (the auction is only online).
Saint Alphonsus to celebrate 125 years
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Baker City will have a public celebration for its 125th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Quail Ridge Golf Course, 2801 Indiana Ave.
The festivities will include live music by Frank Carlson, a hospital heritage display, light refreshments, outdoor games and more.
“We are eager to share our story and celebrate with the Baker City and wider Northeastern Oregon community,” said Dina Ellwanger, president of Saint Alphonsus – Baker City. “Ever since five brave Sisters of Saint Francis of Philadelphia founded St. Elizabeth Hospital in 1897, we have been the trusted healthcare provider for generations of families in our area. This public celebration is a chance to thank our community for their support and to look ahead as we meet the healthcare needs into the future.”
Diaper drive under way in October
Lew Brothers Les Schwab Tires in Baker City is partnering with the Baker Relief Nursery for a diaper collection drive during October.
Residents can drop off unopened packages of diapers and wipes at Lew Brothers, 210 Bridge St., Oct. 1-31 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Items will be donated to local families in need.
Baker Relief Nursery offers a combination of free services to support young children, including therapeutic classrooms for children birth to five, home visits to provide individual support to parents, along with emergency services such as the diaper bank that’s available to all enrolled families.
For more information on the Baker Relief Nursery, and how you can help, contact RaeAnn Butler at 541-239-5054 or info@bakerreliefnursery.org.
First Friday art walk, artists tour planned
This weekend is full of art with the First Friday art walk on Oct. 7 and the Baker City Artists Tour on Oct. 8.
The tour features 16 artists and is self-guided (the stops can be visited in any order). Spaces will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event is free.
Several of the artists will be at the same location, so the tour features 12 stops.
Two studios are in Haines, and the rest are in Baker City. Artists include painters, sculptors, a photographer, illustration and cartooning, printmakers and ceramicists.
New to the tour this year is a scavenger hunt using a downloadable phone app. Find the link, and tour maps, online at Maps and guides will be at most local galleries, at Crossroads Carnegie Arts Center, and online at https://bakercityopenstudios.blogspot.com/.
Nominees sough for city's community Christmas tree
Baker City Downtown and the City of Baker City are beginning the search for this year’s downtown community Christmas tree. The tree should be 30 to 35 feet tall and accessible to the trucks loading it for a ride downtown.
Anyone in town who would like to donate a tree from their property can email a photo and an address to bakercitydowntown@gmail.com orpwdirector@bakercity.gov.
Haines Fire Protection District meets Oct. 10
HAINES — The Haines Fire Protection District will be have its monthly board of directors meeting on Monday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at the main fire station, 816 Cole St. in Haines.
All residents of the district are welcome to attend.
