Meal, other activities planned at LDS church
The La Grande Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold a Stake activity on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Baker City church building, 2625 Hughes Lane. A meal will be served, followed by activities for anyone who wants to join in.
On Sunday, Aug. 28, a special “Back to School Devotional” will be broadcast to all church buildings at 7 p.m. PDT. Sister Bonnie Cordon, Young Women General President and Elder Ken Firmage, Area Seventy, will be speaking. Contact your Ward’s leadership for more information on both activites.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Aug. 29 will be based on select chapters from the books of Proverbs and Ecclesiastes with a focus on the meanings of “wisdom” and “godly fear” as used in these scriptures. For lesson details, download the free mobile app called “Gospel Library” or visit the Church website.
BCU plans Patriot Night Out Aug. 27
Baker County United is planning a Patriot Night Out event Saturday, Aug. 27 in the covered area at Geiser-Pollman Park.
The event, which celebrates the group’s first anniversary, starts at 4:30 p.m. with an auto rally starting at Windmill Lane, with vehicles heading west on Campbell Street, then on Main to Broadway to 10th and then back onto Campbell to the park.
A free barbecue will start at the park at 5 p.m. The menu, catered by Elkhorn Custom Meats and Deli, includes hamburgers and hot dogs, baked beans, broccoli salad, chips, cookies and lemonade. Bottled water will also be available. Everyone at the barbecue will receive a free ticket for a raffle of a 30-foot flag pole, including installation.
BCU is a nonpartisan community service organization. The mission of BCU is:
• to educate and build a Baker County network of citizens who actively pursue self-governance by championing our inalienable God given rights.
• to regain and maintain a local representative government that protects the same, guided by our Constitution and the Bill of Rights, with emphasis on our county's culture, history, heritage.
• to restore a self-sustaining economy.
BHS football players to sell Gold Cards
Baker High School football players will soon begin selling Bulldog Gold Cards, which offer discounts at local businesses. Football players will have the $10 cards starting this weekend. Proceeds benefit the BHS football program.
Free services for some cities, counties, nonprofits
The Northeast Oregon Economic Development District (NEOEDD) is offering up to 20 hours of free help to cities, counties and nonprofits in Baker, Union and Wallowa counties. The free services include project and organizational development, grant prospecting, grant writing and project administration services.
The services are possible due to funding from the Oregon Legislature and an Oregon foundation, according to a press release from NEOEDD.
NEOEDD will provide services based on available staff time, an organization’s readiness to proceed, and the timing of grant deadlines.
“Our goal is to assist as many organizations as possible; however, our funding is limited, so we may not be able to serve every eligible organization,” said Lisa Dawson, NEOEDD executive director.
The money from the Oregon Legislature supports services to cities with populations under 2,500, counties with populations under 15,000, and special districts in these cities and counties. NEOEDD will use the same criteria to prioritize the free services.
Cities, counties and nonprofits can submit a request for services online at https://bit.ly/3R6nIZy.
“We may also refer organizations to Sequoia Consulting for help to identify appropriate grant sources for a project or to prepare an organization to apply for and successfully manage a grant,” Dawson said.
More information is available by emailing Chantal Ivenso at chantalivenso@neoedd.org or by calling 541-426-3598, extension 4.
Free grant-writing training for nonprofits
HALFWAY — Lisa Dawson and Sara Miller from the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District will teach a free workshop series in Halfway in September and October focusing on successful grant writing for nonprofits.
The classes will take place on four Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Sept. 10 and 24, and Oct. 8 and 22. The classes will be at the Lions Hall in Halfway. Registration deadline is Sept. 8. Register at https://tinyurl.com/29sm299c or find the link at neoedd.org/events/ or call 541-426-3598.
Entry deadline nears for Great Salt Lick Contest
Time is winding down to submit an entry for the Great Salt Lick Contest and Auction, which happens Saturday, Sept. 17, at Churchill School.
In this contest, founded by Whit Deschner, anyone is welcome to turn in a salt block that has been licked into an artistic form by livestock or wildlife.
Enter blocks by Sept. 15 — and get a replacement block — at Oregon Trail Livestock Supply in Baker City or Richland Feed and Seed.
At the event, viewing starts at 5 p.m., and the auction starts at 7 p.m.
Cash prizes will be awarded in various categories thanks to local sponsors who have donated $1,225.
After judging, all blocks will be auctioned by Mib Dailey. Proceeds go to the OHSU Parkinson’s Center of Oregon — since it began in 2006, this auction has raised $160,000.
For more information, visit whitdeschner.com/the-great-salt-lick-contest or contact Deschner at 541-519-2736 or deschnerwhit@yahoo.com.
Community Connection gets grant for housing counseling
Community Connection of Northeast Oregon has received a $25,863 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide housing counseling to residents in Baker, Grant, Union and Wallowa counties.
For information about Community Connection’s Housing Resource Center, call Debbie MacBaker at 541-963-3186 or email her at debbie@ccno.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.