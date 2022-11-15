'High Contrast' author to read from book Thursday
A book reading featuring Andrew Kaza and his book “High Contrast: A Story of Basketball, Race and Politics in Oregon 1972,” is set for Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave.
The event is sponsored by Betty’s Books. In the book, Kaza recounts the March 25, 1972, Class AAA boys state championship basketball game in Portland’s Memorial Coliseum, pitting the underdog Baker Bulldogs against the powerful Jefferson Democrats from Portland.
CASA fundraiser returns after two years
After a two-year break, a restaurant fundraiser has returned for CASA of Eastern Oregon.
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, El Erradero in Baker City will donate a portion of the day's sales to local CASA programs.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. These trained volunteers advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in foster care. To learn more, visit casaeo.org or check the Facebook page for CASA of Eastern Oregon.
Advent retreat set for Saturday
An Advent retreat, “The Second Coming of Christ! Conversion, Hope and Humility” is set for Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, 2235 First St. in Baker City. Cost is $20, and includes lunch.The retreat will be presented by Father B. Clements. To register, call 541-523-4521.
High Council members to speak in area LDS wards
La Grande Stake High Council members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be speaking in area wards during Sacrament Services on Sister Susan H. Porter’s talk titled “Lessons at the Well,” which she delivered during the Saturday evening Women’s Session of the April 2022 General Conference.
Sunday School classes will be held during the second hour of worship services. The “Come Follow Me” lesson for the week of Nov. 21 will be based on the Old Testament books of Jonah and Micah and how the Lord is merciful to all who turn to Him. The Meridian and Columbia River Temples will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 23 and on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.
Final community lecture set for Thursday
The fifth and final Baker Community Sciences & Arts Lecture will be Thursday, Nov. 17 at the OTEC conference room, 4005 23rd St. Doors open 5:30 p.m., and the lecture starts promptly at 6 p.m. The lecture is titled “A Brief History of Art: Fabulous Facts, Divine Discoveries, and Creative Connections.” Award-winning local artist, teacher and writer Nancy Coffelt will share her expertise and inspiration. The series was supported in part by a grant from the Baker County Cultural Trust Coalition, funded by the Oregon Cultural Trust, the Baker chapter of AAUW, Amplify Marketing and Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative.
Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving morning
The 15th annual Turkey Trot run/walk happens Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, in front of Kicks Sports on Main Street.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the event begins at 9 a.m. Participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate. Proceeds from the event support the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center. Entry is $15 per person. Register online at www.neoregoncompassioncenter.org or find a link on the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NortheastOregonCompassionCenter. Participants can also register the day of the race from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
Awards will be given for the top overall finishers and teams.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.