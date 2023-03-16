Planning commission approves truck stop signs, denies request to exceed heights, sizes
The Baker City Planning Commission has denied Love’s Travel Center’s application for variances to exceed the maximum size and height of signs the company plans to install at the travel center it intends to build starting later this year on the east side of Interstate 84 just north of Campbell Street.
Commissioners, meeting Wednesday, March 15 at City Hall, approved Love’s application for a conditional use permit for an electronic reader board on the Speedco tire shop that’s part of the planned truck stop. But planners denied the company’s request for a variance to allow the board to exceed the maximum size of 24 square feet under the city’s development code.
Commissioners also denied a variance for a freestanding high-rise sign at the truck stop. Love’s wanted to exceed the maximum height of 65 feet (by about 25 feet) and the maximum area of 200 square feet (by about 435.5 square feet). The commission also denied Love’s request for a freestanding street sign on Campbell Street that would exceed the maximum area of 150 square feet (by about 24.6 square feet).
Commissioners approved the company’s request for a variance allowing it to install five wall signs on one side of the tire shop and four signs on the convenience store, exceeding the usual limit of one sign per building.
In a separate matter, the commission approved a conditional use permit to replace a manual reader board with an electronic version at D&B Supply, 3515 Pocahontas Road. But commissioners denied the request for a variance to allow the new sign to exceed the maximum size of 24 square feet (by about 21 square feet).
The applicants could appeal the commission’s denials of variances to the Baker City Council.
MayDay's free self defense classes April 1
MayDay Inc.’s bi-annual survivor’s self defense class is set for Saturday, April 1 at the Nazarene Church’s Family Life Center, 1250 Hughes Lane.
There are two classes, both free, at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Participants can attend either or both classes.
The classes are open to survivors of domestic violence and anyone else looking to build confidence and skills in self defense.
The courses are designed for ages 18 to 70, but those younger than 18 can attend with parental consent. The classes are tailored for all ability levels. Participants should wear gym shoes and comfortable clothes, and leave personal items, including jewelry, at home.
More information is available by calling MayDay at 541-523-9472.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.