The La Grande Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold a Stake activity on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Baker City church building, 2625 Hughes Lane. A meal will be served, followed by activities for anyone who wants to join in.
On Sunday, Aug. 28, a special “Back to School Devotional” will be broadcast to all church buildings at 7 p.m. PDT. Sister Bonnie Cordon, Young Women General President and Elder Ken Firmage, Area Seventy, will be speaking. Contact your Ward’s leadership for more information on both activites.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Aug. 29 will be based on select chapters from the books of Proverbs and Ecclesiastes with a focus on the meanings of “wisdom” and “godly fear” as used in these scriptures. For lesson details, download the free mobile app called “Gospel Library” or visit the Church website.
BHS football players to sell Gold Cards
Baker High School football players will soon begin selling Bulldog Gold Cards, which offer discounts at local businesses. Football players will have the $10 cards starting this weekend. Proceeds benefit the BHS football program.
Entry deadline nears for Great Salt Lick Contest
Time is winding down to submit an entry for the Great Salt Lick Contest and Auction, which happens Saturday, Sept. 17, at Churchill School.
In this contest, founded by Whit Deschner, anyone is welcome to turn in a salt block that has been licked into an artistic form by livestock or wildlife.
Enter blocks by Sept. 15 — and get a replacement block — at Oregon Trail Livestock Supply in Baker City or Richland Feed and Seed.
At the event, viewing starts at 5 p.m., and the auction starts at 7 p.m.
Cash prizes will be awarded in various categories thanks to local sponsors who have donated $1,225.
After judging, all blocks will be auctioned by Mib Dailey. Proceeds go to the OHSU Parkinson’s Center of Oregon — since it began in 2006, this auction has raised $160,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.