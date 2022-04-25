A 100th birthday celebration for Richard James Sheehy Sr. of Baker City is set for Saturday, April 30, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Baker Elks Lodge, 1896 Second St.
Everyone is welcome to stop by the Elks Lodge, say hello to Richard and have a sandwich and a piece of birthday cake.
Sheehy was born May 3, 1922, at the old St. Elizabeth Hospital. His daughter, Jacque, and his son, Dick Jr., were both born in the same hospital.
Sheehy, a 1940 graduate of Baker High School, lived on Swayze Creek near Durkee before entering military service. He herded a band of sheep from Durkee Valley to the site of the Ash Grove Cement plant and then on to Baker.
He enlisted in the Navy and went to San Diego. He had never been out of Durkee except when he rode the school bus to Baker. He traveled from San Diego to New Jersey, and then to New Orleans, where he was assigned his PT boat on Lake Ponchartrain. His and other boats were equipped with radar, the first time it had been used.
After visiting Key West and Nassau, Sheehy sailed through the Panama Canal and returned to San Diego. He was en route to Alaska when he learned the Japanese had left Alaska. He then was ordered to sail to Hawaii. The PT boats were placed on an oil tanker and sailed to Honolulu.
One day in the chow line at San Diego, Sheehy saw Bob Vandecar, a friend from Durkee. Later, in Honolulu, while getting ammunition, he met Ross Stull, his closest neighbor on Swayze Creek.
Sheehy tended torpedos until he was sent home to go to school in Seattle. After attending University of Washington he returned to Baker. His sister, Ruth, was a telephone operator and arranged a job with the telephone company. He climbed poles and installed telephone lines from Pendleton to the Snake River.
He then went to work for Basche-Sage Hardware in retail sales on the floor, and then working as treasurer until Basche-Sage closed. He then worked for Baker County as an assessor, driving all over the county because he know the country so well.
He married Darlene Bunch in February 1948. She died in 2016. They were married for 68 years.
After retirement he and Darlene spent as much time as possible at their cabin on East Eagle Creek.
A donkey basketball game is scheduled at Baker High School on Wednesday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for students seventh through 12th grades, or $5 for kindergarten through sixth grade.
Proceeds will be donated to a Baker High School family in need.
Mayce Day Drink Pink, a fundraising sale of smoothies and other drinks to benefit the J. Mayce Memorial Scholarship, is set for Wednesday, April 27.
The scholarship honors Mayce Collard, a 16-year-old Baker High School student who died in a car accident in February 2007.
The menu includes smoothies for $5 (wild berry or strawberry); cremosas for $4 (strawberry, raspberry, huckleberry) and lemonade for $4 (same flavors as cremosas). Orders should be placed by 6:30 p.m. on April 26, and should include name, address and desired delivery time. Orders can be placed by texting to 541-403-2605 or by email to jozie.ramos.2023@bakersd.org.
The Knights of Columbus will have a steak dinner in Baker City on April 30 to raise money for its sponsorship of a youth minister who works with students at the University of Idaho.
Pastor Bryson Thomas has a full-time ministry position at the university. She is a former Baker City resident, said Matt Reidy, a member of the Knights of Columbus.
The steak dinner, which includes baked potatoes from Ward Ranches in Baker Valley, salad and dessert, will be served at the St. Francis de Sales Cathedral parish hall, 2235 First St. There will be two two sittings: 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger. Tickets must be bought in advance, either at the parish hall, which is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or by calling Reidy at 505-290-0237.
A Bible class with the theme “The Key of David” is planned for Saturday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at the Baker County Library, 2400 Resort St. Gary Robinson and Blaine McKnight will be teaching the class.
OXBOW — Idaho Power Company is looking for volunteers to help with its annual Hells Canyon Clean Up event on Saturday, April 30.
Volunteers will meet at the Oxbow School before 9 a.m. PDT, rain or shine. They will then head out to pick up trash along the Snake River, roads and campsites. Volunteers should wear sturdy walking shoes and bring gloves, sunscreen and water. A free barbecue for volunteers will take place at Idaho Power’s Copperfield Park following the clean up, which commemorates Earth Day.
“Conditions are great for camping in the canyon right now,” said Jared Farrens, a resource professional for Idaho Power. “To reserve a spot, visit idahpower.com/recreation, and then join us for the clean up Saturday morning.”
Rotary Club raffle tickets for sale
The Baker City Rotary Club is selling raffle tickets through May 16 for the chance to win three prizes.
Grand prize is $4,500 of AAA travel. This never expires and can be used to travel to the destination of your choice. Second prize is a condo for a week in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, plus $1,000 for travel expenses. Third prize is a $500 gift certificate at Best Buy.
The drawing will be held May 21, and winners don’t need to be present to win.
Money raised supports the Rotary Foundation and local projects such as the annual Easter egg hunt, the Baker County Community Literacy Coalition, scholarships for local kids, and providing bike helmets to kids in Baker County.
Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased from Rotarians, as well as at Grocery Outlet and Safeway in Baker City, or by calling Ken Krohn at 541-519-5952.
Free firewood permits available soon
Beginning May 1, the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest will offer free personal-use firewood permits, with a limit of 10 cords per household, per year. Permits will be available, at no charge, over the counter at local Forest Service offices and through a variety of local vendors. A processing fee of up to $2 per transaction may be charged when obtaining the permits from local businesses.
