The Soroptimists of Baker County are offering two $1,000 scholarships to a graduating senior girl from Baker County high schools and Powder Valley High Schools, or those who have graduated in the past five years from any of these schools. Scholarship information can be found at your school, or email Barbara Stiff at stiffbarbara7@gmail.com for application forms.
Seth Butler named to dean’s list at Wartburg
WAVERLY, Iowa — Seth Butler, a Pine Eagle High School graduate from Oxbow, was named to the fall term dean’s list at Wartburg College.
To qualify, students must earn a cumulative GPA or 3.5 or higher.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college, enrolls 1,543 students.
Baker City veterinarian nominated to continue on state board
Brett Hamilton, Baker City veterinarian, has been nominated by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to serve another four-year term on the Oregon State Veterinary Medical Examining Board. Hamilton, who was originally appointed to the board on March 1, 2018, would serve another four-year term starting March 1, 2022.
Brown submitted a list of board and commissioner appointments on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The Senate Rules Committee is scheduled to consider the nominations in February.
According to its website, the state Veterinary Medical Examining Board was established in 1903 to test, license, monitor and regulate practitioners of veterinary medicine in the state.
