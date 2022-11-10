Lions Club volunteers screened 510 students for vision issues
This fall, 10 volunteers with the Baker City Lions Club conducted vision screenings for local students. In the Baker School District, the club screened 510 students, resulting in 76 student referrals for vision conditions.
At North Powder Charter School, they screened 134 students and referred 18 for vision concerns.
Book reading features 'High Contrast'
A book reading featuring Andrew Kaza and his book “High Contrast: A Story of Basketball, Race and Politics in Oregon 1972,” is set for Thursday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m. at Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave.
The event is sponsored by Betty's Books.
In the book, Kaza recounts the March 25, 1972, Class AAA boys state championship basketball game in Portland’s Memorial Coliseum, pitting the underdog Baker Bulldogs against the powerful Jefferson Democrats from Portland.
Advent retreat scheduled for Nov. 19
An Advent retreat, “The Second Coming of Christ! Conversion, Hope and Humility” is set for Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, 2235 First St. in Baker City. Cost is $20, and includes lunch.The retreat will be presented by Father B. Clements. To register, call 541-523-4521.
OTEC sponsoring food drive through Nov. 14
Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative (OTEC) is sponsoring a community food drive to help provide meals to local residents for Thanksgiving. Through Monday, Nov. 14, OTEC members can drop off nonperishable food at any OTEC office. In Baker City that’s at 4005 23rd St., just south of Pocahontas Road west of the railroad tracks. All food will be donated to food banks across OTEC’s service territory for distribution before Thanksgiving. More information is available by emailing communications@otec.coop or calling 541-523-3616.
Final Sciences & Arts lecture set for Nov. 17
The fifth and final Baker Community Sciences & Arts Lecture will be Nov. 17 at the OTEC conference room, 4005 23rd St. Doors open 5:30 p.m., and the lecture starts promptly at 6 p.m. The lecture is titled “A Brief History of Art: Fabulous Facts, Divine Discoveries, and Creative Connections.” Award-winning local artist, teacher and writer Nancy Coffelt will share her expertise and inspiration.
The series was supported in part by a grant from the Baker County Cultural Trust Coalition, funded by the Oregon Cultural Trust, the Baker chapter of AAUW, Amplify Marketing and Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative.
Turkey Trot scheduled for Thanksgiving morning
The 15th annual Turkey Trot run/walk happens Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, in front of Kicks Sports on Main Street.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the event begins at 9 a.m. Participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate. Proceeds from the event support the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center.
Entry is $15 per person. Register online at www.neoregoncompassioncenter.org or find a link on the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NortheastOregonCompassionCenter. Participants can also register the day of the race from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
Awards will be given for the top overall finishers and teams.
